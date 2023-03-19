MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Broadcasters Association held their 17th annual “Alabama’s Best in Broadcasting,” or ABBY Awards, Saturday and WKRG brought home some hardware.

According to the ABA website, over 300 television and radio broadcasters competed for multiple stations across the state. The event was held in Birmingham, Ala. and WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard and Debbie Williams were there to accept the awards.

Cherish Lombard and Debbie Williams posing for a picture at the ABBY Awards.

The awards won included:

ABBY Award for Photojournalist: Arnell Hamilton

Award of Merit for Television Feature: “Haunted Malaga Inn”

ABBY Award for Television Feature: “Mobile’s Murals”

ABBY Award for Television Hard News Reporting: “Fentanyl Crisis”

WKRG sister stations WIAT and WHNT also won awards including the Award of Merit for Television Station Promotion by WHNT and the ABBY Award for Television Sports Personality to Dee Jackson at WIAT.