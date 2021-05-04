WKRG, USA Health 2nd dose COVID vaccination event ends early due to expected weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USA Health and WKRG 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination event has ended early due to the expected severe weather Tuesday afternoon.
For those still needing their 2nd dose, you can go to the Civic Center downtown today.
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated:
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USA Health and WKRG 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination event has ended early due to the expected severe weather Tuesday afternoon.
For those still needing their 2nd dose, you can go to the Civic Center downtown today.