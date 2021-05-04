WKRG, USA Health 2nd dose COVID vaccination event ends early due to expected weather

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 14, 2021, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Antwerp, Belgium. Moderna and vaccine promoter Gavi have announced Monday May 3, 2021, the pharmaceutical company will provide up to 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the U.N.-backed program for needy people in low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, FILE)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USA Health and WKRG 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination event has ended early due to the expected severe weather Tuesday afternoon.

For those still needing their 2nd dose, you can go to the Civic Center downtown today.

