WKRG talks to three moms about the first day of MCPSS remote classes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — School is back in session for Mobile County students. Due to COVID-19, classrooms will be empty for at least the first nine weeks.

Being home is just one change this year adding distractions to both parents working and students learning. WKRG News 5 spoke with three Mobile County Public Schools Moms about how the first day back went.

Carrie Yonker said, “I mean it wasn’t as hard as everybody else was making it out to be. I feel like if everybody would just take a breath and calm down, it would go a lot smoother.”

Yonker has seven students enrolled in Mobile County Public Schools. She is one of three parents who did an interview with WKRG News 5 about how the remote restart to school went.

She said, “It was pretty easy for us. We had a little bit of the technical difficulties with the fifth grader, but I just took a deep breathe and told them to all calm down, we’ll get through it. I’m just one person, just like you only have one teacher, you only have one Momma, and I’ll get to you when I can.”

Another parent, Theresa Hartley, has a daughter at Baker High School. We asked her how her daughter feels about her classes being at home. Hartley said, “She’s heartbroken over not being able to be in class with her friends. She’s an only child, so this is kind of sad for her.” She told WKRG News 5, luckily her daughter has experiences with online classes due to prior magnet school experience. She said, “I felt very blessed that everything went wonderful for us, but just sad that the kids don’t get to go back when every other district around us is going back right now.”

Julie Barker has one student in fifth grade and one kindergartner. She explained there are some challenges she faces with her younger student. Barker said, “They’re learning how to read, so a lot of the instructions are, you have to read it to them, or interpret for them because they can’t just do it on their own like the fifth grader.”

Barker also said her students had issues throughout the day signing on to the online learning platform. She said, “Both of them were not able to log on to Schoology, so we had to reload and do different platforms between Chrome or Safari, so we just tried a bunch of things until something came through because it looked like it was overloaded.”

Barker told WKRG News 5 she feels lucky to be able to work from home so that she can help her students.

