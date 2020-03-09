WKRG reveals delicious Chili Cook-Off recipe

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — A huge crowd turned out Saturday to taste delicious chili at the American Cancer Society’s Chili Cook-Off at Mardi Gras Park. WKRG didn’t come out the winner, but according to those who tasted our chicken/white bean chili, we deserved an award.
Several of you have asked for the ingredients in our recipe. It was concocted by WKRG Director, Kyle Saunders. Give it a try at home, and let us know what you think!
CHICKEN CHILI – Yield: 2.5 Quarts
2 Lbs Chicken
2 Cups Chicken Broth
I Large Onion
1.5 TBS Each: Chili Powder, Cumin, Garlic Powder
2 tsp. Oregano
1oz. Ranch Seasoning
30oz. White Beans 10
9oz. Chopped Green Chiles
11oz. White Corn
Salt and Pepper
ENJOY!
