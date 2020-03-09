WKRG reveals delicious Chili Cook-Off recipe

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — A huge crowd turned out Saturday to taste delicious chili at the American Cancer Society’s Chili Cook-Off at Mardi Gras Park. WKRG didn’t come out the winner, but according to those who tasted our chicken/white bean chili, we deserved an award.

Several of you have asked for the ingredients in our recipe. It was concocted by WKRG Director, Kyle Saunders. Give it a try at home, and let us know what you think!

CHICKEN CHILI – Yield: 2.5 Quarts                                           

2 Lbs Chicken                                                                             

2 Cups Chicken Broth                                                           

I Large Onion                                                                          

1.5 TBS Each: Chili Powder, Cumin, Garlic Powder          

2 tsp. Oregano                                                                                      

1oz. Ranch Seasoning                                                           

30oz. White Beans 10                                                                         

9oz. Chopped Green Chiles                                                

11oz. White Corn                                                              

Salt and Pepper

ENJOY!

