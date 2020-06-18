WKRG partners with Lifesouth for Summer Blood Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next week, WKRG News 5 will be partnering with Lifesouth to host a Summer Blood Drive
The drive will take place at WKRG’s studio parking lot. The event will take place on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who participates will have the opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Other free gifts will also be provided.
