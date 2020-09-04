WKRG News 5 viewer sends in photos of car accident on Wesley Avenue

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A WKRG News 5 viewer sent in photos showing a car accident on Wesley Avenue with Mobile Police present.

WKRG News 5 have reached out to MPD for more details. As soon as further information is received, we’ll be sure to update you on the matter.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories