MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As News 5 launches a new set this week, Peter Albrecht looks at many of the old sets in WKRG history. Can you spot Max Goodman, Tommy Young, Jack Drees, Bob Grip, Curt Fonger, Bob Stuart, Kellie Jones, Meris Norman and more?

News sets at WKRG in the early days were pretty basic for anchormen like Max Goodman in the 60s. But then came the 70s; the lapels got a little wider and the sport coat colors a little bolder. “Colorful” is one word to describe the set from the early 1970s. Its replacement later in the decade was along the same lines.

As we moved from Bob Grip in the 70s to Curt Fonger in the 80s, the gold tones remained and spilled over into the weather graphics that were far from sophisticated. For decades weather graphics were whiteboard maps and grease markers until the introduction of magnets. But by the late 90s, weather technology had fully evolved to dual doppler radar.

The 90s saw an evolution of more sophisticated news sets. By 1994, the set featured a gulf coast map backdrop. When WKRG starred a 5 p.m. newscast in 1996. The set employed a chroma-key control room backdrop. The set got a facelift and looked different by 2002.

The 2002 set was gone by the mid-2000s. The wood-themed look, with some minor make-overs, would be around for more than a decade, until 2015, when the set you’ve seen for the last seven years made its debut. That’s more than six decades of new sets; 60s years of covering the coast, leading up to the high-tech look that made its debut Monday.