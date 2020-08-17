WKRG News 5 launches The 4 on 5 newscast this Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is launching a new 4pm newscast called The 4 on 5 Monday, today at 4pm. The announcement was made by Jesse Grear, WKRG Vice President and General Manager.

“We’ve been planning this for quite some time in line with our viewers’ demand for more local

news. The 4 on 5 will give our viewers an early look at the developing stories of the day as

they’re happening,” said Grear.

The 4 on 5 is a fresh take on news from the Gulf Coast’s breaking news leader. It combines

news, weather, traffic, and social media elements with a new fast-paced format and a look

behind the scenes of the news gathering process. WKRG News 5 now has more hours of news

every weekday evening than any other station in the Mobile/Pensacola/Ft. Walton Beach TV

Market. The 4 on 5 joins the evening news lineup of WKRG News 5 at 5, WKRG News 5 at 6,

WKRG News 5 at 6:30, WKRG News 5 at 9pm on The Gulf Coast CW, and WKRG News 5 at

10.

“For the first time, WKRG News 5 viewers will have an early evening newscast to call their

own,” said WKRG News Director Chris Best. “The entire Gulf Coast from our Mississippi

counties all the way to Ft. Walton Beach and Destin can watch their local news at 4pm.”

“I’m proud to anchor The 4 on 5,” said Cherish Lombard. “Our whole team has been working

very hard to put on a show that we hope will excite and inform our viewers across the Gulf

Coast,” she added.

