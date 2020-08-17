WKRG News 5 launches The 4 on 5 newscast this Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is launching a new 4pm newscast called The 4 on 5 Monday, today at 4pm. The announcement was made by Jesse Grear, WKRG Vice President and General Manager.

“We’ve been planning this for quite some time in line with our viewers’ demand for more local
news. The 4 on 5 will give our viewers an early look at the developing stories of the day as
they’re happening,” said Grear.

The 4 on 5 is a fresh take on news from the Gulf Coast’s breaking news leader. It combines
news, weather, traffic, and social media elements with a new fast-paced format and a look
behind the scenes of the news gathering process. WKRG News 5 now has more hours of news
every weekday evening than any other station in the Mobile/Pensacola/Ft. Walton Beach TV
Market. The 4 on 5 joins the evening news lineup of WKRG News 5 at 5, WKRG News 5 at 6,
WKRG News 5 at 6:30, WKRG News 5 at 9pm on The Gulf Coast CW, and WKRG News 5 at
10.

“For the first time, WKRG News 5 viewers will have an early evening newscast to call their
own,” said WKRG News Director Chris Best. “The entire Gulf Coast from our Mississippi
counties all the way to Ft. Walton Beach and Destin can watch their local news at 4pm.”
“I’m proud to anchor The 4 on 5,” said Cherish Lombard. “Our whole team has been working
very hard to put on a show that we hope will excite and inform our viewers across the Gulf
Coast,” she added.

