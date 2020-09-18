WKRG News 5’s transmitter restored thanks to Riviera Utilities, rescan your television

WKRG News 5 would like to thank Riviera Utilities for working hard to get us back up to full power so we can keep you informed with important safety information.

As a reminder, please rescan your televisions since the power is now restored.

UPDATE (11:15 AM 9/19/20) — As of 11:15 AM WKRG News 5’s transmitter is up, please rescan your television.

UPDATE (10:41 AM 9/19/20) — Our transmitter is down and some people will not be able to see us including over the air Dish and Direct TV. Our engineers are working around the clock to get it back up and hope to have us back on the air shortly. We will then be on lower backup power and some people will still not be able to receive our signal.

UPDATE (4:13 PM) — WKRG News 5’s transmitter is back up and on half power. Please rescan your television to see if a signal reappears.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some viewers do not currently have access to WKRG News 5. We are having technical difficulties and people using antennas and those with DirecTV and Dish are not getting a signal. We hope to have things repaired soon.

Here are some photos that show previous damage to the tower:

PHOTO COURTESY: Riviera Utilities

