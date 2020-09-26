WKRG mourns the loss of former co-worker who lost battle to cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 family is mourning the loss of one of our own. Jennifer Rogers, our former Assignment Manager, passed away Saturday following a brave battle against colorectal cancer. We would like to send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.

Rogers, 46, was an Assignment Manager with WKRG and spent over eighteen years working for the company. She was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer in 2019, spreading from her colon to her liver and lungs.

WKRG has offered its support to Rogers during the course of her treatment, by going blue, bringing more awareness to her condition, and hosting a Butt Out Colon Cancer Ride.

We will miss Jennifer’s warm smile, sense of humor, and her dedication to her craft. She will be missed and WKRG will continue to educate its viewers about cancer treatment.

