THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Moving boxes and sorting food donations is what it’s all about Friday and WKRG News 5 is lending a hand to make sure families don’t go hungry this summer.

“As people are trying to recover from COVID and finding things so much more expensive, kids are out of school now so they don’t have cafeterias to go to. That’s meals they count on 5 days a week that we’re working to provide,” said Michael Ledger with Feeding the Gulf Coast.

As part of Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring we’re volunteering and getting the Feeding the Gulf Coast warehouse ready for the next big food distribution. Feeding the Gulf Coast relies on its partners to help make that happen.

“They know their community best, they know what kind of food they’re looking for, how much they need of it. We pull those orders, process those orders and either they pick those up here or we have drivers going out all over the counties that we serve,” Ledger explained.

Our viewers and partners helped us collect 12,549 pounds of food for our Stock the Pantry food drive a couple of months ago and Friday we’re seeing those donations first hand as we stock the warehouse.

“Thankfully so many people in the community are willing to step up such as yourselves and come in here and help us sort tens of thousands of pounds of food every week,” Ledger said.

Last year over 33 million pounds of food to be exact donated to Feeding the Gulf Coast.