MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and WKRG is bringing awareness to the disease by going pink. Not only are all of WKRG’s employees wearing pink, but we’ve also turned our studio pink, too.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer at some point during her life. Just in 2022, it is estimated that nearly 43,500 women will die from breast cancer in the U.S.

A lesser-known fact about breast cancer is that men can get it too. It is estimated that 2,710 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. in 2022. 530 men are estimated to die from the disease.

One WKRG employee is raising money to help fight against breast cancer. WKRG Meteorologist Grant Skinner is hosting a “Real Men Wear Pink” virtual fundraiser. Skinner said he wears pink to spread awareness and to help find a cure for breast cancer.

“Breast cancer affects the lives of so many people, and it has affected the lives of people close to me. My paternal grandmother and maternal great-grandmother and other close family friends have battled breast cancer,” said Skinner. “I grew up in a family where it was important to have a yearly mammogram and receive early diagnosis and treatment. I want to raise money and spread awareness through the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in order to find a cure and save lives.”