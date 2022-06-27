MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As we get settled into our new studio set, the old studio that you’ve seen for years is getting a new home and staying in Mobile. WKRG News 5 is donating our old set to the USA Department of Communication for the next generation of broadcasters.

“When you look good, you perform good and this gets them set up like real broadcasters and ready for the next step,” said Broadcast Journalism Instructor George Bovenizer. Getting better at broadcasting means repetition and a new set, it will help students get better as they get ready for jobs outside the classroom

“I think it makes the students more proud of their work and therefore they put more effort into their work and they take it more seriously and it raises the bar for them,” said Associate Professor in the Department of Communication Steve Rockwell. USA’s old set got the job done but needed a refresh. Liv George just graduated from USA and now works for WKRG as a producer. She says their studio needed some work.

“Tired, the old set was tired she needed to go to bed she needed to be laid to rest somewhere no one ever had to look at it again,” said the recent graduate. USA still has more pieces to pick up in the coming days–it’ll be reassembled here with new school logos.

“We appreciate WKRG for the donation because it’s going to help with student retention and student recruitment and it’s going to increase the quality of the work they do on the set,” said Rockwell.