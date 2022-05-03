MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG 5 Day is coming to the History Museum of Mobile on Thursday, May 5. On WKRG 5 Day visitors will only have to pay $5 instead of the usual entry fees to the museum. Currently, the Museum is displaying two exhibits until June.

The first is “The Vikings Begin,” which will run until June 12. The exhibit invites visitors to the martial, maritime, and magic-filled world of early Norse society. You can encounter early Norse artifacts as old as 1400 years. The exhibit comes from Sweden and is curated by Gustavianum, Uppsala University Museum.

The second exhibit is “A History of Mobile in 22 Objects,” which will run until June 30. The exhibit invites visitors to experience 22 unexpected and compelling items that weave together over 300 years of Mobile history. These artifacts come from the pre-Colonial era up until the modern-day. The exhibit had the help of Mobile’s leading historians, professors, and museum curators.