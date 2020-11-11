Witnesses: Man stealing beer causes 4-vehicle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An accident involving four vehicles shut down Government Street Wednesday morning. Several witnesses say someone stealing beer from a convenience store nearby caused the wreck. Mobile Police say the suspect fled the scene and are looking for him.

Mobile police say the driver of the gold vehicle that overturned robbed the Speed Stop nearby on Government and Houston Street. Witnesses tell WKRG News 5 he had taken beer from the store. Police say the cashier went out to confront the man as he was getting into his vehicle, when the man drove off, with the cashier still holding on to the vehicle. The suspect ran away from the scene. Police are searching for him.

Police say there was another man inside the suspect vehicle, along with a child.

No word on the extent of injuries. Police say the cashier was injured.

