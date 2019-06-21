Shoplifting suspect tased outside Mobile Walmart

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A shoplifting suspect in Mobile tried to run but didn’t get very far, thanks to a nearby officer with taser.

According to Mobile Police, 27-year-old Travis Harper was shoplifting from the Walmart on the I-65 Service Road Thursday evening.

Travis Harper, 27

Police say an employee tried to stop him, but Harper fought him off and ran out of the store.

A witness sent News 5 video of police arresting the man outside the store.

“They tased his butt and he’s still resisting,” a witness said as he recorded video of the arrest.

Harper is charged with theft of property, assault and attempting to elude.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes