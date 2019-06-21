Shoplifting suspect tased outside Mobile Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A shoplifting suspect in Mobile tried to run but didn’t get very far, thanks to a nearby officer with taser.

According to Mobile Police, 27-year-old Travis Harper was shoplifting from the Walmart on the I-65 Service Road Thursday evening.

Travis Harper, 27

Police say an employee tried to stop him, but Harper fought him off and ran out of the store.

A witness sent News 5 video of police arresting the man outside the store.

“They tased his butt and he’s still resisting,” a witness said as he recorded video of the arrest.

Harper is charged with theft of property, assault and attempting to elude.