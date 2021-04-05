Witness describes seeing man with a gun outside Enterprise Rent-A-Car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car off the I-65 Service Road near Moffett Road Monday morning. Police haven’t released details on what happened or why they were called there. It happened before noon Monday.

WKRG News 5 spoke with one witness, who only gave us his first name, Robert. He says he was outside when it all started. “I was standing outside, everyone was running from the back talking about how there was a guy with a loaded gun, didn’t say where. Everyone was going to the back door, and I went to the back door trying to find out where this guy was because I thought he was in the back of the property, and it was actually the guy standing next to me,” he said.

Robert says he never saw the man wave the gun around or take it out, but he says a worker saw him take a gun out of his waistband, put a clip into it, and place it back in his waistband. That’s when employees told everyone to get inside, and they locked the doors. Robert says the man just stood in front of the front door, and employees wouldn’t let him in. But Robert says he was just standing there — he wasn’t banging on the door or yelling. Robert says the man appeared to be intoxicated.

Robert says it took police about “45 minutes” to respond.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to both Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Mobile police and have yet to hear back.