With large amounts of rainfall, major rivers in Alabama are showing rising water levels

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – With all of the rain we have had over the past couple months particularly in northern Alabama and Mississippi, our major rivers in Alabama have seen their water levels rise.

John Purdy, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Mobile explains that the Alabama River is in a major flood stage while the Tombigbee River is in a moderate flood stage through the end of the week.



The National Weather Service puts out charts that show observed and forecast river flood categories for different locations (minor, moderate and major flooding).

Purdy urges, “If you are in a flooding river situation with warnings and advisories you do not want to drive through flooded roadways or drive around any barricades.”

The National Weather Service uses gauges located along each of our rivers to monitor the levels. This time of year our river levels start to rise because we get low pressure systems with cold fronts in our area. Ahead of these cold fronts is widespread rain. Even heavy rain that falls in northern Alabama flows down to our community along these major rivers.

LATEST STORIES: