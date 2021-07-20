With COVID cases rising, pediatrician group recommends students wear masks this coming school year

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A pediatrician group is now recommending all students wear a mask next school year, partly due to rising concerns of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

The Mobile County Public School System says they are still working on their back-to-school plan.

Parents are waiting anxiously to hear what their students will need to do this upcoming school year.

“I think it should recommend it everywhere still,” said Quanteria James, a mom of four.

“I might not even send them,” said Rebecca, who didn’t want to give her last name. She says she is very against that idea.

The beginning of the school year is just a few weeks away, and many parents are wondering what school will look like as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

“I just want to do what’s best for the collective,” said Donna Seagle.

This week, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a recommendation for wearing masks in school this coming school year, for all children two and older and all staff, regardless of vaccination status.

“I think it’s a joke,” said Rebecca. “If they didn’t require it, I probably wouldn’t have him wear one. If they do require it, I’m ok,” said Seagle.

The group says they believe the benefits of in-person schooling outweigh the risks in almost all circumstances. They say one of the reasons they are recommending wearing masks is due to a significant portion of the student population not being eligible to get a vaccine.

“I agree with it. Because I don’t think the COVID is fully gone and with kids being such a young age, and they touch dig and pick on a lot of things,” said James.

“How are they going to build up their immune system if they’re masked and all of these shots,” said Rebecca.

The Mobile County Public Schools announced in May there would be no masks at schools this fall, they have not announced changes to that plan yet. But they say they are in touch with health officials.