Winter weather expected to lessen crowds for Fat Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The freezing temperatures heading our way potentially has an impact on the crowd sizes for Fat Tuesday celebrations.

Downtown businesses and the city believe this less than ideal weather heading our way may have an impact on Fat Tuesday. With numbers already down because of COVID, those revelers could lessen even more tomorrow. Crowds were definitely a concern yesterday on Joe Cain Day and business owners feel it could lessen for the big Mardi day tomorrow “I think we are going to see smaller crowds, and yesterday our crowds were substantially smaller, they were dismal than what we have seen in years past.” said Matt Golden owner of LoDa Biergarten.

Golden says their revenue is already dismal to what they are used to during a normal Mardi Gras season, so this was expected. “I think the weather really held people back. We were down a little over 50 percent from what we normally do since we rely on so much outdoor seating. With the cold weather tomorrow my prediction of being down about 20 percent, I think I’ll be wrong, I think we will be down about 50-60 percent tomorrow.”

It’s all two-fold though, the revenue is needed, but they know the possibility of furthering the spread of COVID-19 or being out in dangerous temperatures isn’t worth it, Golden saying “I am concerned in a way that I am concerned for my employees that rely on this season to look what they are looking to make to put back from mardi gras. This is God’s funny way of making sure that we don’t turn this into a super spreader event and that’s okay, we’ve always got next year.”

Weather aside, tomorrow the city will still have a large portion of the downtown district blocked off to encourage social distancing. The temperatures also possibly bringing more Mardi Gras patrons inside the bars and restaurants rather than outside, which has been a concern from the city from the start.