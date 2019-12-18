Winners announced at the 13th Annual ‘Fun with Water’ art contest awards ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5’s Caroline Carithers was honored to host the 13th Annual “Fun with Water” Art Contest Awards ceremony put on by the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS).

Monica Allen from MAWSS explains, “This year MAWSS really wanted young artists to bring to life from their reservoir of creativity their vision of rain.” Rain affects everyone in day to day life, so MAWSS picked this theme for this year’s watercolor contest to see how the meaning differed from person to person.

There were so many winners and great art pieces from every contestant. But the grand prize winner was Catherine Chung with “Rainy Streets.”

Catherine says, “The most fun thing to do on a rainy day is just to stare outside at all of the cars and people…it’s just so interesting, it’s like a little world out there.” This is what her watercolor painting portrayed.

It was so amazing to see all of the talented artists in our area and thank you to MAWSS for putting this event on to honor them and their talent. Check out the video for more details.

