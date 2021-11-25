Wings of Life assist the community during the Thanksgiving season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several organizations throughout the Port City made sure Thanksgiving meals were provided to those who may have not had one today. Wings of Life took the season of giving a step further.

Volunteers with the faith-based organization aimed to assist those recovering from alcohol and drugs did more than feed their 70 residents.

The organization also fed the homeless, serving more than 200 plates, and offered free winter clothing to anyone in need.

Wings of Life Kitchen Manager Howard Fearn says he was in Wings of Life when he got out of prison. Now, he is a manager of the organization and giving back to a community that gave to him in his time of need.

“Today, we’re doing what we do because first, we love God. We love people,” Fearn said. “And, we love what we do. We love to live that impact, and they change. And, that’s all we do it for.”

Wings of Life feeds the homeless every weekend.

The organization will also be providing hot meals again, this Christmas.