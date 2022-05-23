MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting where a school window was shot out last Friday.

Officers were called to Burroughs Elementary School after a stray bullet went through the school’s window. The shooting happened Friday, May 20 at 1:50 p.m. No one was injured, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Investigators believe that the bullet was shot from a nearby neighborhood and the elementary school was not the “intended target,” according to the release. Mobile Police confirmed that students were not inside the building at the time of the shooting. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.