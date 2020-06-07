Wind and rain at dawn Saturday on Dauphin Island

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5’s Chad Petri checked in before sunrise to have a look at conditions on Dauphin Island. There are portions of Bienville Boulevard on the extreme western end of the island that have flooding and water over the road. The rain has been steady for the past couple of hours. High winds are also churning up the surf.

There are no reports of significant damage on the island so far. We expect to see more flooding and sand piling up on the road as the storm system moves through.

