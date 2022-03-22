MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Wilmer woman remains in Mobile County Metro Jail accused of offering oral sex to a deputy if he’d let her go. Dusti Emily Nash, 35, was booked into jail on February 22 and charged with bribing a public servant, among other crimes.

A preliminary hearing was held for Nash on Monday, March 22. Deputy David McCullough testified he was responding to a call around Morgan Lane North. He says he found Nash with a backpack full of drug paraphernalia including needles and a marijuana pipe.

When McCullough testified Nash offered him oral sex if he’d not arrest her, there were audible gasps and giggles coming from other jail inmates over the teleconference screen.

The case was sent to a grand jury. Nash was also charged with burglary and breaking into a vehicle.