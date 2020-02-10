Wilmer man pleads guilty to mom’s murder in 2017

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of killing his mother and burying her on their property in Wilmer pleaded guilty to murder.

Nathaniel Sebastian was accused of shooting Susan Mayo in 2017 and burying her beneath the front porch.

Sebastian was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

