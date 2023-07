MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — At around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Wilmer man, Korey Scott Koon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Koon was driving a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle when it left the road and hit a curb on Schillinger Road, near Semmes city limits.

Koon was pronounced dead when Troopers with ALEA arrived on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.