PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A 68-year-old Wilmer man was killed when his truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on AL-158 in Prichard Friday morning.

At about 5:47 a.m., Leslie Clarence Collings was fatally injured when the 2008 Ford F-150 he was driving struck the trailer of a 2018 International tractor-trailer, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. Collings was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.