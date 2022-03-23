MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Wilmer man died Tuesday afternoon after his vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

Terry G. Besselaar, 56, was driving his 2008 Ford Escape just before 4:30 p.m. on March 22 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Besselaar was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.

The crash happened at Jack Williams Road just eight miles north of Semmes, Ala.

No other information is available at this time. Officials with ALEA said this is an active investigation.