Wilmer man charged after his Gmail account was allegedly used to share child pornography

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Wilmer man is being charged with five counts of possessing/disseminating obscene materials after officers found child pornography on his Gmail account.

James Eugene Dees, 48, was charged after investigators found several images or video of child pornography uploaded to Google from an Gmail allegedly belonging to Dees.

The images were described as “sado-masochistic,” meaning pain and humiliation were also inflicted on the children in the images or video.

Dees’ bond is set at $100,000.