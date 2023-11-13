MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Wilmer man was arrested on Thursday night in connection to a reported vehicle burglary in progress, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile police officers responded to 4881 Schillinger Road South, the location of CVS Pharmacy, around 5:30 p.m. after a vehicle burglary in progress was reported.

When the officers arrived, they found Brandon Shoub, 43, detained him and found him with burglary tools.

Shoub was arrested and booked into jail, and he remains in custody. He is charged with possession of burglar’s tools and unlawful breaking and entering. His court date is set for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.