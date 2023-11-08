WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A Wilmer man who turned himself in Monday after he allegedly assaulted two firefighters is now out on bail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, Wilmer Volunteer Fire Department crews were called out to a woodpile that was on fire. MCSO said people were drinking by the fire when an argument broke out.

Chase Booth, 22, is accused of attempting to hit one firefighter with a stick and shoving the other one, according to an MCSO spokesperson. Officials said no one was injured.

Booth was charged on Nov. 1 with harassment or harassing communications and obstructing governmental operations.

He had a bond hearing on Wednesday, and he is due in court for both charges on Nov. 20.

