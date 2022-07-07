WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — The opening of the new Wilmer Georgetown Road has been delayed until further notice, according to officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation Southwest Region.

The original date for the road opening was set for July 8, 2022. Officials claim that the delay comes due to “material and labor shortages as well as weather delays.”

Other places along the Gulf Coast are dealing with labor shortages as well. On July 4, Daphne mayor and restaurant owner, Robin Lejeune, announced his family would be closing their restaurant Market by the Bay due in part to labor shortages.

Not only is the Gulf Coast experiencing labor shortages, but it is a national problem for several industries. Pools that would normally be open for the Summer in Indianapolis were forced to close due to lifeguard shortages.

The detour that is currently in use will stay as-is. ALDOT officials said they expect the reopening of the road will happen by the start of the school year.