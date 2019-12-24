Wilmer family who lost home in fire thanks community after support

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Wilmer family who lost everything in a house fire last week is ready to celebrate Christmas, thanks to the kindness of their community.

The O’Donoghue family escaped the fire with only the clothes on their backs last Wednesday.

Firefighters with Georgetown-Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department battled a house fire around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Oak Grove Volunteer Fire-Rescue helped battle the flames. All of their belongings were destroyed.

Inside, parents and their two young girls. The eldest daughter, Jailyn, is visually impaired.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help out with expenses.

