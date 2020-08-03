Wilmer family identifies driver in fatal police chase

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A Wilmer family is in mourning after 36-year-old John Henry McAdams was killed during a police chase. “John Henry, so much to tell,” says his aunt Jackie Satterfield. “Constantly laughing. I’ve got pictures that go on in a sea of forever and not one time did you see him when he wasn’t laughing.”

Bay Minette Police say McAdams stole a truck, captured in cell phone video flying down a two-lane road with four patrol units close behind. “As soon as the truck took off out of the parking lot, a phone call to police that the truck was taken and there were firearms inside the truck,” Satterfield said.

The chase would leave Bay Minette, move into Escambia County, Ala., and later crash off Highway 29 in Cantonment, Fla. During the chase, Bay Minette Police say McAdams intentionally hit two of their patrol cars. “What happened when he went over the Florida line, we’re not all the way clear on,” says Satterfield. “If they pitted him, shoved him off the road or however it was done.”

Friday afternoon she says an Uber driver picked John Henry up to take him to Bay Minette. “I don’t know what went wrong when he got to Bay Minette. I don’t know whose house he went to,” says Satterfield.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning he messaged a relative to come pick him up. “She didn’t see it till it was too late.” It was the last communication he would have with any of his family.

This is the second time in three months Satterfield has lost a nephew in a fatal police chase. Back in May, Donald Adams was killed on Glenwood Road in Semmes when he crashed his motorcycle during a chase.

The Bay Minette Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol are working together on this investigation. More details are expected when that investigation is complete.

LATEST STORIES