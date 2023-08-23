WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A Wilmer family lost almost everything after a house fire completely destroyed their home Monday afternoon.

Anita and Richard Bookout lived in a home on Glenwood Road with their 10 adopted and foster children until Monday. Now, they are looking for a place they can call home again.

Firefighters with the Semmes Fire Department said they were called to the fire at 1:17 p.m. Monday. They were called in as mutual aid by the Wilmer Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials with SFD said when they arrived heavy flames could be seen from the home. Firefighters entered the home through the front door, however, due to the heavy smoke in the attic space they were forced to retreat. At 2:53 p.m., SFD firefighters left the home because of another large fire they were called to.

Anita told WKRG the fire started in a shed next to the home, which then proceeded into the home. She said that what wasn’t burned was soaked down but that most stuff was not salvageable.

The couple’s ten kids range in age from 15 years old to 18 months old. A Facebook post about the house fire has garnered nearly 300 shares.

Anyone who would like to donate can drop their donations off at Fancy Finds on the Corner in Semmes. The family sizes are as follows:

Girl – Age 15 Pants – 14 – 16 Shirt – Medium Shoes – 8 1/2 – 9

Boy – Age 12 Pants – 10 – 12 Shirt – Medium Shoes – 4 – 4 1/2

Boy – Age 12 Pants – 10 – 12 Shirt – Medium Shoes – 4 – 4 1/2

Boy – Age 10 Pants – 10 – 12 Shirt – Medium Shoes – 4 – 4 1/2

Girl – Age 9 Pants – 10 – 12 Shirt – 10 – 12 Shoes – 6

Girl – Age 10 Pants – 8 Shirt – 8 Shoes – 3 – 5

Boy – Age 8 Pants – 8 Shirt – 8 Shoes – 4

Boy – Age 4 Pants – 4 – 5 Toddler Shirts – 4 – 5 Shoes – 2 – 3

Boy – Age 18 months 18-month clothes Shoes – 11 cc

Richard Pants – 42 – 44 Shirt – 4x Shoes – 12

Anita Pants – 22 Shirt – 3x Shoes – 8



A GoFundMe has also been created for the family.