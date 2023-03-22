MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested three teens after they allegedly beat up another student at Williamson High School Tuesday afternoon. The student’s mother then came to the school, “threatened to use a weapon” and was also arrested.

Police said they were called to the high school at around 12:32 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 in reference to an assault.

Through an investigation, officers learned three teens had a “physical altercation” with the student causing minor injuries. The victim’s mother came to the school, “became disorderly and threatened to use a weapon while standing outside.”

Stephanie Ford, 35, was taken into custody and transported to Metro Jail. The three teens were transported to Strickland Youth Center.