MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Going to college, getting a trade or going straight into the workforce after high school are the kind of decisions students will have to make following graduation day.

News 5 caught up with some students at Williamson High School’s graduation Thursday who said, instead of spending thousands on college tuition, they are ready to put down the books for a little and lace up their boots for the military.

“The navy has a lot of benefits and I really want to have money to start up, lets say, my own business then I’ll have money from the navy,” said Robin Fuller.

“I didn’t want to just be like oh let me go to college and just worry about myself.. I wanted to do something big and support my country, my community and make a difference,” said Clarice Orr.

Victor Holmes also graduated from Williamson. He told News 5 that he grew up learning how to do trade jobs with his dad and now he wants to follow in his footsteps.

“I can do craft work, electrical, plumbing, work on houses and all that,” said Holmes. “I want to be an entrepreneur.”

Thursday, the school district concluded its week-long graduation season. More than 3,000 students graduated.