William R. Jackson appointed chief of operations for Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department announced Nov. 2 that Major William R. Jackson will serve as the chief of operations for the Mobile Police Department.

Jackson was selected by the recently appointed Chief of Police Paul Prine.

Jackson is a native of Chickasaw, Ala. and decided to join the Mobile Police Department after he graduated from high school, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Dpeartment.

Jackson, a 26-year veteran of the Mobile Police Department, has supervised patrol, criminal investigations, traffic safety and narcotics & vice, according to the release.

Jackson also worked as a task force officer on the DEA Drug Task Force.

Jackson, now has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s in Criminal Justice from Faulkner University. He has also served at the rank of major for three and a half years and supervised both the Field and Investigative Operations Division, according to the release.

Jackson, released a statement about his new position.

“I am excited about the future of the Mobile Police Department and I am looking forward to working closely with Chief Prine and our administration to take our department to new heights,” Jackson said. “The vision that Chief Prine has already shared is one of fairness, equity, transparency and professionalism. There is no doubt in my mind that we can and will achieve all of this for the men and women of the Mobile Police Department and for citizens of the City of Mobile.”