UPDATE (3:12 p.m.): The Mystics Stripers president told WKRG they will roll tonight.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in the area has many wondering if the Mystic Stripers Society will roll through downtown Thursday night.

Mobile Police say if it is necessary, the decision to cancel due to severe weather will be made before the start of the parade.

The City of Mobile says there is a way to know immediately when that decision is made. You can sign up for their text alerts to hear if the parade is canceled. All you have to do is text MOBILEMARDIGRAS to 91896.

The city says that is the fastest way to hear about any updates about Thursday’s parade.

It’s through their ‘Text My Gov‘ program the city started last year. The program lets the city give updates to those who opt-in about various events and city projects.

The text line not only would inform revelers about parade changes, delays, or cancelations.

The city says they also are working with ALDOT to give parking capacity updates on some of the major parking lots downtown, like the cruise terminal, civic center, or convention center.

Unless the parade is canceled, WKRG News 5 will livestream the Mystic Stripers parade in downtown Mobile. you can watch here.