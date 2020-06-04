Will Hurricane Supplies be hard to find due to COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There was a shortage of supplies at grocery stores due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hurricane Season has begun and many are concerned with shelves still empty.

Now is the time to prepare for Tropical Depression Cristobal as we are anticipating landfall along the Louisiana and Gulf Coast in the latter parts of this weekend. Most models have the storm intensifying into a tropical storm but no matter the strength, we should all prepare the same way.

If you go to the grocery store you’ll notice that some shelves still look empty from the coronavirus pandemic with a rising concern of availability of important supplies throughout hurricane season. News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Gene Armistead, manager at Greer’s, to get more details.

“This store however has pretty much caught up with the things that were out during the pandemic,” Gene said.

There are still a few items that are hard to find.

“Paper products, bleach, cleaning supplies. Some of those items are harder to keep,” Gene said. “The things we are missing right now are pretty much the whipes and Lysol spray.”

They have a hurricane disaster plan that will make sure there is no supply shortage of water.

“Water is the big thing during hurricanes that we found that we need and we are well stocked,” Gene said. “And then our vendors whenever they have extra water then we can go ahead and make those orders.”



They also have an ACE Hardware that allows you to not only prep your pantry but your house as well.

“We have your gas cans, plastic, tarps so you can get everything you need you can get prepared at Greers and ace hardware,” Gene explainer.

