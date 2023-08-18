Update (4:45 p.m.): The wildfire burning outside of Creolo was under control by 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, but two were still burning in south Mobile County, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission’s Wildfire Map.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two active wildfires are ongoing in Mobile County Friday afternoon, according to a wildfire map on the Alabama Forestry Commission’s website.

One of the fires is on Deakle Road near Bellingrath Road in South Mobile County. WKRG News 5 has been tracking smoke from that fire on our Dauphin Island Weather Camera. The other fire is at Dead Lake Road near I-65 in North Mobile County.

In 2020, a wildfire broke out in the same area in South Mobile County. Between 300 and 400 acres were burned during that fire.

WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story when that information becomes available.