Wildfire that started as controlled burn still active in South Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A wildfire that started on Thursday is still burning in South Mobile County. The Alabama Forestry Commission sent a plane up to assess the fire Friday morning and found several areas still burning. Crews are working to extinguish the fire.

The Alabama Forestry Commission reports the fire started as a controlled burn on 250 acres of Alabama Power property. The burn got out of control and spread to at least an additional 180 acres of land. Alabama Power hired a contractor to conduct the controlled burn.

As part of Alabama Power’s land management, the company performs vegetation management to meet state guidelines. Alabama Power utilizes third-parties, and coordinates with local and state authorities, to perform prescribed, controlled burns on select sites to best manage the vegetation. Alabama Power Statement

Several agencies had to be called in Thursday to prevent the fire from spreading to homes.

Firefighters say current conditions make it especially dangerous to burn anything. “Especially with wind, it doesn’t take much for a single ember to be lifted and transported some place else,” said Steven Millhouse, Public Information Officer for Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Intentional burning is prohibited at any time in the City of Mobile. Firefighters are cautioning against burning in other parts of the county and even the state.

Alabama is not currently under a burn ban, but Mississippi is.

LATEST STORIES