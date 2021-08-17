Wife’s boyfriend shoots husband after secretly living in their home, charged with attempted murder

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — A bizarre scene unfolded in Creola Sunday night after two men were shot.

On Sunday night at their home on Skidmore Road in Creola, Tracy Reeves went to her husband and told him there was an intruder in the home. That led to gunfire between the homeowner Frank Reeves and Michael Amacker.

What Tracy Reeves didn’t tell Frank Reeves was that Amacker was her longtime boyfriend and had been living in the home without the husband’s knowledge.

Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s office said the boyfriend had been living in the house for more than a day.

”She had been allowing him to stay within the home for a couple of days, providing him food, there were bottles of urine in the room which indicated he had been in there for a little while.”

Frank Reeves suffered a gunshot to the chest. Amacker was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a hospital, where Amacker remains.

Amacker faces several charges, including attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Because Amacker is also a convicted felon, federal charges are forthcoming.

Drugs played a role in the incident. Deputies noted Tracy Reeves was intoxicated at the time of the shooting and was too incoherent to be interviewed on the scene.

Officials said Amacker is well known in the methamphetamine community with multiple past charges of manufacturing and possessing a controlled substance.

Burch and investigators believe there is more to the story. They said it could have been a murder-for-hire situation, a possible explanation for why Tracy Reeves told her husband there was an intruder.

“Another thing with meth,” Burch said, “people that are on meth not only do they have paranoia, they can’t keep their mouth shut. So if there was some kind of diabolical plan it is very possible Amacker has told some other people prior to or certainly not after the fact.”