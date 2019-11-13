Wife charged in husband’s murder in Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman is in custody accused of killing her husband.
58-year-old Clyretha Grayson was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge.
Her husband, Antonio Grayson, was found dead in a home on Glenn Avenue on Sunday, September 29.
Investigators said the cause of death was blunt force trauma. They did not reveal a possible motive.
Court documents show Clyretha Grayson filed a protection from abuse order against Antonio Grayson in July 2018 after he was charged with domestic violence for allegedly trying to strangle her.
