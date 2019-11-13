Wife charged in husband’s murder in Midtown Mobile

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman is in custody accused of killing her husband.

58-year-old Clyretha Grayson was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge.

Her husband, Antonio Grayson, was found dead in a home on Glenn Avenue on Sunday, September 29.

Investigators said the cause of death was blunt force trauma. They did not reveal a possible motive.

Court documents show Clyretha Grayson filed a protection from abuse order against Antonio Grayson in July 2018 after he was charged with domestic violence for allegedly trying to strangle her.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories