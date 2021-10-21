WIC program waivers extended for Mobile residents

MOBILE, COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department announced Oct. 21 that the date for the WIC program waiver has been extended for Mobile residents.

The women, infant and children (WIC) waiver expiration date is now April 15, 2022.

The date was extended to allow for additional time to transition back to in person services, according to the news release from the Mobile County Health Department.

The WIC program offers Mobile residents free nutrition education and breastfeeding peer counseling support, according to the release.

Residents also have the option to receive up to three months of nutritious food benefits for each qualified family member.

Food benefits are redeemable at WICauthorized stores throughout Alabama and are now issued via electronic food benefits statewide, according to the release.

To qualify for the WIC program, residents must:

Be a resident of Alabama

Have been seen by a health professional at the WIC clinic.

Residents can apply remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you would like more information about the WIC program, call 251-690-8829 or click here.