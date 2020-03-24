WIC appointments in Mobile County moving to telephone operations Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department announced Tuesday that WIC appointments will be completed by telephone Monday.

The department was granted a waiver of physical appearance, so appointments can be completed over the phone. MCHD said telephone appointments could last 45-60 minutes, and MCHD is asking people to be patient.

Any required documents can be emailed to wicmchd@mchd.org. To make an appointment, call 251-694-3942.

