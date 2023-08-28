MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You may be seeing more wild animals out during daylight hours lately, some of them nocturnal. There’s a reason for that. It may seem they’re acting strangely, but the fact is we are all trying to find ways to beat the heat, including our animal friends.

Susan Clement, a biologist and supervisor of the wildlife rehabilitation program at the Environmental Studies Center, joined Cherish Lombard on The Red Couch, along with Cobb and Jackson.

Cherish:

Snakes are behaving differently in this heat.



Susan:

You know, snakes, you think of being out in the summer, in the daytime, all reptiles, because they need the warmth. But right now it is so hot that they need to find cool areas, and so they’re becoming actually more active at night than during the day, because basically, the nighttime temperature has been our normal daytime temperature for the summer. And they’re also being found, unfortunately, in people’s houses because it’s cooler in houses and they’re looking for water because not only is it hot, we’re having a drought, so they’re searching for water and cool areas.

Cherish:

And what about birds?

Susan:

Birds are the same thing. You know, water is important for all animals. So birds, at least they can fly so they can get around more and find water a lot easier than, say, a snake that has to, you know, slither to a place to drink. So birds are in a little better place because they can get in. The trees stay shaded. They can find water when they’re flying. They can fly up high and find water a lot easier than reptiles and mammals like raccoons, too.

Cherish:

A friend shared an email with me that one of her neighbors wrote to their HOA president. In it, she said she saw a fox near her home the other day and she’s afraid that fox is going to eat a child, and they should not be out during the day.

Susan:

No. Again, it’s just, you know, it’s not only the temperature, it’s habitat loss. You know, there’s not as much habitat. So they’re living amongst us now because we’re building our houses and businesses, you know, in the habitats that they used to live. So, you know, I always tell people, yes, if you see an animal out active during the day, be aware of it. Don’t go near it. But just because it’s active during the day doesn’t mean it has rabies or it’s going to hurt anybody. You just have to respect the wildlife because, again, they’re having to live with us because they’re losing places to live by themselves.

Cherish:

Susan, what are the signs that an animal is in distress and what should we do to help them in situations like that?

Susan:

So in terms of heat, you know, if they’re really laying around, breathing hard, basically, if you just see them out during the day, not moving anywhere, that’s not normal. If they’re just laying around and not moving from you, if you approach them, that’s not normal. Now, it might not because it be because of heat. It could be an illness. Raccoons can get rabies and distemper, right, but it can be heat also. So what we are recommending is, you know, in your yard, have a birdbath out, put a saucer of water on the ground, not only for birds, but for snakes and frogs, lizards and other animals. Because, again, with this heat, we’re having a drought, and so animals are in search of water almost more than anything.