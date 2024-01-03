MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is dialing back on a long-standing tactic known as “perp walks.”

“Perp walk” is a term law enforcement agencies use when they escort a suspect in custody in front of the media, and now MPD will only conduct them for high-profile cases.

The most recent one in Mobile happened nearly a month ago when three suspects in the murder of 9-year-old Cailee Knight were escorted to Metro Jail.

The so-called perp walk is a long-standing tradition for police departments. In Mobile, the procedure will be reduced, News 5 has learned.

Media outlets, like WKRG, are told about “perp walks” in advance. We are allowed to ask questions to people in handcuffs on their way to the patrol vehicle.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says for some suspects, perp walks are a badge of honor, and that’s one reason for his decision to change the policy.

“Our demographics with our offenders are typically somewhere between 15 and 25 years of age, and so as we look at that, especially a lot of these that are gang-affiliated, if you will,” said Prine.

“What I believe is that we have given notoriety to some of these young folks and to would-be criminals out there who are watching.”

Another reason for his decision was based on how the community responds to perp walks and how people view crime in the area.

“It’s important to understand why all of this is important because even the perception of crime can deter a family from moving to Mobile and spending taxpayer dollars,” said Prine.

“Businesses, you know, look at the crime rate to determine as to whether or not their business is going to be productive, successful, or if it puts their family in jeopardy.

“Crime affects all of us, and at the end of the day, as leaders, we should look at what brings us together and not what separates us.”

Prine says even with the change to perp walks, his department will continue to release information on arrests to media outlets.