Why have the tropics been so quiet?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Along with our quiet weather pattern, we have seen a lull in tropical activity after an active start to hurricane season. Jason Beaman from the National Weather Service tells us why the tropics have been so quiet.

Jason explains, “It is not uncommon to see tropical development in early June. Especially with a feature what we call the Central American Gyre that Cristobal came from. That feature can be fairly persistent especially in the first part of June. Now that feature has kind of dissipated and has basically been replaced with big high pressure.”

In addition to high pressure over part of the Atlantic keeping our tropics quiet, the Saharan Air Layer also plays a part. The Saharan Air Layer is a large mass of dry and dusty air that moves off the Saharan Desert via strong east to west winds that transports it over the Atlantic Ocean.

Jason adds, “And really it is just the opposite of what a tropical system wants. A tropical system wants very warm, moist air, that can rise and produce thunderstorm activity. Well the Saharan air being so dry, essentially does the opposite.”

These strong easterly winds also create wind shear which can hinder tropical development as well. While it is not uncommon to see a lull in tropical activity in June, Jason says to use this time to prepare if you have not already.

LATEST STORIES: